Teen stabbed by robbers in Bengaluru gets 36 stitches

A 16-year-old boy was brutally stabbed by two bike-borne robbers in Bengaluru's Richmond Town area after a failed robbery attempt.

The incident took place on Friday night when the teen was returning home after a trip to an eatery in the nearby Laurel Lane area. He was followed by two men on a bike for a long time, who later stopped him to demand valuables. When the boy denied having anything valuable they forcefully stripped him. As he resisted, a scuffle broke out and out of sheer frustration the robbers stabbed the boy and fled.

"The victim went home and informed his sister about the incident before he was rushed to a nearby hospital. Later, he was referred to Bowring and Victoria hospitals for further treatment. The boy received 36 stitches and is now recovering at home,” a police officer stated.

A complaint has been filed at the Ashok Nagar police station on Saturday. CCTV footage was checked by the police to identify the accused but they have not been traced yet.

Speaking to The New Indian Express victim's relative, Ahmed Ali, alleged that some groups also go near private colleges and demand money from students. In some cases, the miscreants were identified as minors. They were apprehended but the menace is growing by the day.

Located in central Bengaluru, Richmond Town is one of the poshest localities of Bangalore.

