Tesla car spotted on Bengaluru roads, sparks buzz on social media

Recently, a red Tesla Model X SUV pictures went viral on social media after being spotted on the roads of Bengaluru. The photos, capturing the vehicle near the Cubbon Park Metro station at a traffic signal, were the talk of the internet, Money Control reported. Tesla car spotted on Bengaluru roads.(X/nBangalorepost)

An X user posted photos of an ultra-red-wrapped Tesla EV. The post quickly went viral, with users speculating on its arrival in India. Some noted the Dubai number plate, sparking discussions on whether it was a test drive or a private car on an official visit.

User comments ranged from speculation about the limited period allowance for driving such vehicles to suggestions that it might be a privately owned car registered in Dubai.

"It’s not a test drive; someone is on an official visit and driving his car from Dubai, which is very much allowed for a limited period," a user wrote.

"Looks more like a private car registered in Dubai," another wrote.

Meanwhile, Tesla is gearing up to make its mark in India, eyeing a manufacturing plant in Gujarat. The final stages of negotiations for the EV giant's inaugural manufacturing unit in the country are underway and expected to be announced at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit starting on January 10.

The potential sites for Tesla's manufacturing plant include Sanand, Becharaji, and Dholera, as reported by Ahmedabad Mirror.

However, as of now, neither the EV maker nor the state government has officially confirmed the development.

Gujarat minister Rushikesh Patel on Thursday said his government was "very hopeful" that Elon Musk-led Tesla would choose the state to set up a plant, and informed communication was ongoing with the firm in this regard.

"The state government is very hopeful of Tesla coming to Gujarat. Even Elon Musk is looking at Gujarat as his first choice. Gujarat has been in his mind ever since he began a survey in India to find a suitable location to set up the plant," said Patel, who is the health minister and spokesperson of the state government.