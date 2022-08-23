The India Clean Air Summit 2022 begins in Bengaluru on Tuesday

The fourth edition of the India Clean Air Summit(ICAS) began Tuesday in Bengaluru with global experts set to discuss an integrated approach to resolving air pollution and climate change. The summit - at the city's Radisson Blu Atria on Palace Road - will continue till August 26.

The summit has been organised by think-tanks Centre for Air Pollution Studies (CAPS) and the Centre for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP). The four-day event will see policymakers, scientists, technologists and people affected by climate change sharing experiences and statistics and, hopefully, devise solutions.

CSTEP executive director Jai Asundi said. "Air pollution and climate change are both matters of grave concern across the globe. Many organisations are examining solutions using science and technology. We have taken up the challenge to look at these two 'wicked' problems together and aim to explore how solutions, both technical and policy, can be integrated to make them more effective with sustainable outcomes."

Government officials from state and central pollution boards will also attend. India's transition to renewable energy sources, measures to improve the implementation of the National Clean Air Programme, and building partnerships with different communities to implement on-ground solutions are a few of the important topics to be discussed during this four day summit.

