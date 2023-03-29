Thieves try to snatch Bengaluru influencer's mobile while shooting. Video

Two thieves on a two-wheeler were caught on camera in a failed attempt to snatch the mobile of a food blogger at Bengaluru. The recorded video of two thieves trying to pull away the phone from the food blogger has been viral on social media, questioning the safety measures in Bengaluru.

Thieves try to snatch Bengaluru influencer's mobile while shooting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read - Bengaluru's Ejipura flyover makes it to Google monuments list, Twitter reacts

Explaining about the incident, content creator Ruchika wrote. “Hey everyone, yesterday while filming for a restaurant, something quite dangerous happened and I wanted to share this with you all.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing her harrowing experience, she further said, “As we are content creators and we were regular shooting content for the restaurant when these two boys approached and tried to snatch my phone from my hand, luckily I pulled my phone down at that point, preventing him from snatching it”

Thieves try to snatch Bengaluru influencer's mobile while shooting.

However, the registration number of the two-wheeler in the video is not clear and she said that the restaurant has a CCTV camera in front of their main entrance.

Responding to the scary video, a user wrote, “Be careful everyone, especially content creators. Phone snatching is on the rise and criminals are confident as ever.”

Another user urged police, “Please take action on these guys who are trying to snatch the phone.” Bengaluru police assured the action against the mobile snatchers who were seen in the video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}