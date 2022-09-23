Things to do in Bengaluru this weekend: Lucky Ali's concert, Onam celebrations

Whether you want a noisy musical night with famous stars like Lucky Ali or focus inwards with a yoga program, there are plenty of options for you this weekend. Fill up your calendars with the below events happening near you.

UTSAV - A three-day residential workshop till Sunday 3 pm. The workshop is organised by PIYAS - Yoga & Nature Cure Hospital (Prajna Institute of Yoga & Allied Sciences) in Chamarajpet, Bengaluru. The program is meant to help you ‘design your own health’ and open new doors of wellness. UTSAV is typically a three day residential camp at the beginner level, following which a five day intensive camp will be held at advanced level. A minimum of 20 or more participants are required.

Zero in on your health this weekend in the Karnataka capital with yoga and mindfulness.

SteppinOut Indie Fest: From 5 pm to 10 pm on Saturday at Bengaluru's Phoenix Marketcity. Alcohol will be served to patrons above 21 years of age. Famous musician Lucky Ali will be performing live at the fest along with a range of Indie artists from across the country. Step out for a musical night full of entertainment, food, unlimited jam sessions and all that jazz.

Onam 2022: Celebrations are on till 10 pm on Saturday. The festival celebrations have been organised by the Assetz 63 Degree East Malayalee Cultural Committee.

Food-Protec Expo: The exhibition is a trade show on hotel, bakery equipment's, food processing machineries, confectionery and other products. It is on till Sunday 10 pm at the Karnataka Trade Promotion Organisation (KTPO) in Whitefield.

The Expo is aimed at showcasing new technology, state-of-the-art equipment, materials and services.

D'sire Exhibition @ Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru: The Lalit Ashok hotel in Bengaluru's Kumara Krupa High Grounds area is hosting an exhibition to present a world of fashion, lehengas, jewellery, home decor, furnishing concepts, fashion accessories, designer bags and more.

Pop in to this event for an amazing shopping experience.

The event will end at 8 pm today.

