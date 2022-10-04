This Bengaluru mall has got 46 new EV charging points

To cater to the needs of Bengaluru’s electric vehicle users, a total of 46 new electric vehicle charging points have been installed at the Nexus Shantiniketan mall in Whitefield. The charging points include both AC chargers and even Combined Charging System (CCS) chargers.

The latest charging points are commissioned by a Finland-based energy firm - Fortum. The company earlier commissioned 50 EV charging points at Nexus Whitefield mall and decided to expand the charging points after it received a warm response from the users.

On Monday, a post on Twitter by the firm on its official handle read, “@FortumCnDIndia commissioned all new 46 points public EV-Charging Hub at Nexus Shantiniketan Mall, #Bengaluru. Thanks to our customers for supporting our 50 points public EV-Charging Hub in Nexus #Whitefield Mall, Bengaluru which was launched in April 2022 (sic)".

The customers in India’s tech capital are also asking for the EV charging stations to charge the electric two wheelers. A social media user wrote, “We charged Nexon & MG ZSeV with your chargers. But at least implement AC output for scooters to charge EVEN 1 At every location as EV scooters would like to commute. Try to keep pricing Accordingly.!! As Regular 50KWh are 19 per 1KW usage 10KWh at 13 per 1KW. So, keep pricing for standard 16Amp AC Output port at ₹10 per 1KW This will help EV scooters, As I faced issues finding dedicated AC output to charge in my Hyderabad to Kanyakumari EV scooter trip. (sic)".

Earlier, Shell, an energy sector space giant, announced that it is entering into the EV charging business in India, starting from Bengaluru. In September this year, the company opened five EV charging stations at Yeshwanthpur, Marathahalli, Old Madras Road, Brookefield and Kanakapura Road of the city.

