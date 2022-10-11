This girl broke into tears in Karnataka. Rahul Gandhi explains why

The Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' – led by Rahul Gandhi – has been drawing crowds from various sections and age groups in Karnataka. On Monday, Gandhi shared a brief story of a girl who came to him during the march along with her brother and broke into tears.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing a picture of the siblings, Gandhi tweeted, “This girl broke into tears during our conversation, today. I’ll tell you why. She and her brother have great love and respect for the foundational values of our nation. These youngsters, like millions of other youth of our country, are deeply distressed at witnessing the India of their dreams being crushed before their very eyes. They grew up learning about freedom and equality, they grew up with the message of love, harmony and brotherhood.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rahul Gandhi also said they have lost friends because of the conflicting ideologies and their hopes on the future vanished. “Today, they have lost friends ‘because of conflicting ideologies’ and they have lost hopes of a good future because of ‘lack of opportunities’ in the country. They have grown up into an India they do not recognise - an India mired by hate, violence, joblessness, and to top that, a complete lack of vision,” Gandhi wrote in another tweet.

In Karnataka, Gandhi continued to attack the ruling BJP government in the state and describe it as the "most corrupt government in the country". He even alleged the state government takes a 40 per cent cut in every single transaction for approvals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}