Three Bengaluru students design a smart watch for pets : Report

Three students from Bengaluru's PES University have designed a smartwatch to track and monitor daily activities of pets. The device can be fixed to the collar and has been touted as simplifying pet management.

According to a report in the Deccan Herald, Pallavi, Prarthana and Vismaya - the designers - have named their invention 'FOND'. The report also said the device will soon be available on the a special website and a big official launch is planned soon. The designers believe 'FOND' could help extend pets' lifespan by monitoring their overall health, such as daily food intake and exercise

Vismaya, Pallavi and Prarthana are students of Electronics and Communications Engineering.

Interestingly, the trio is also working on another smart device - an automatic dry food dispenser capable of monitoring food habits of the pet, even remotely.

Both the watch and the food dispenser will function with an app already available for both Android phone users (Google Play Store) and Apple (iOS).

PES University, meanwhile, has big plans for its golden jubilee celebrations. On this occasion, the university is planning to invest in 50 startups, details for which have already been finalised

