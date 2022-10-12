Three men detained for vandalising ‘Sharadotsava’ flex in Karnataka's Mangaluru

Three men have been detained by Mangaluru Police for tearing down a ‘Sharadotsava’ flex in Karnataka's communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district. The incident, which occurred on Saturday, was captured on CCTV video, in which the three accused are seen damaging the poster.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Poster campaigns emerge against BJP president in Dakshina Kannada

The flex was put up near Vamanjoor junction of Mangaluru by 'Vamanjoor Friends', a report said. The three miscreants have been identified as Yatish Poojary, Praveen Poojary and Sumit Hegde, all of whom were detained Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Dakshina Kannada DC orders action against illegal banners and flex boards

Cops have also seized a vehicle used for the crime and registered a case of ‘attempt to harm communal harmony’ at the Mangaluru rural police station.

ALSO READ | Row over banners of Savarkar continues in several districts of Karnataka

News agency ANI quoted Mangaluru cops as saying: “Police detained three people for allegedly tearing down a 'Sharadotsava' flex. The incident was reported on Oct 8 and a case of attempt to harm communal harmony was registered at Mangaluru rural police station.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police officials have also told media that the trio acted on their own and are random miscreants with no affiliation to any group. Further investigation is underway and more details are awaited.

Mangaluru has been witness to several hate crimes with residents and politicians questioning the seemingly deteriorating state of law and order in the district, which first became apparent after three back-to-back murders in 10 days in late July, including one of a BJP activist.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With ANI inputs)