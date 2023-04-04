Three migrant workers who were working at Bengaluru walked almost 1000 kilometers distance to their hometown in Odisha, after they were denied their pay share, reported news agency PTI. The migrant workers reportedly exhausted their savings and did not have money to spend on the transport.

Three migrant workers walk from Bengaluru to Odisha, after denied the wage

According to PTI, the three migrant workers started their journey from Bengaluru around a month ago and reached Odisha’s Koraput on April 2 with a pair of water bottles. When locals enquired, they shared the details and some people at Koratput helped them to reach their homes in Kalahandi. The report also claimed that they had no option to reach home as they were not paid as promised and the employer denied providing any work in Bengaluru.

A report in The Indian Express said that these three migrant workers are part of a 12 members group who travelled to Bengaluru from Odisha two months ago with the help of a middleman. When they demanded wages after working, the trio was allegedly beaten up by the employer. “We went to Bengaluru to earn money and support our families back home. But after finishing the work, they refused to pay the promised money. When we demanded, we were beaten up. We could not bear the torture, so we decided to escape and walk back to our hometown,” said one of the migrant workers to the publication.

