Friday, Nov 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Three-storey building collapses during renovation in Karnataka's Kolar. Watch video

ByHT News Desk
Nov 08, 2024 08:44 PM IST

During renovations on the ground floor, the structure gave way, causing significant damage to the surrounding compound of a nearby private school.

A three-storey building near Dandu Road in Bangarapet, Kolar district in Karnataka collapsed on Friday during renovation work. 

Fire brigade personnel swiftly evacuated three families residing in the building.
Fire brigade personnel swiftly evacuated three families residing in the building.

The building, owned by an individual named Raj Kumar, had been abandoned for two months prior to the collapse, ANI reported.

During renovations on the ground floor, the structure gave way, causing significant damage to the surrounding compound of a nearby private school.

(Also Read: Chilling video shows under-construction building in Bengaluru collapse like a pack of cards)

Watch video here:

Fortunately, fire brigade personnel swiftly evacuated three families residing in the building. Authorities reported no casualties or injuries. The police have registered a complaint, and investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the collapse.

Further details are awaited.

Under-construction building collapse

Recently, an under-construction building in Bengaluru collapsed in the Horamavu Agara area. According to news agency PTI, the incident resulted in the deaths of nine individuals.

At the time of the collapse, there were approximately 20 people inside the structure. The video shows the building fold like a pack of cards and fall forward to the ground in a matter of seconds, while workers were seen moving about on the ground floor.

