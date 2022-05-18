Two dead amid heavy rainfall, floods in Bengaluru; IMD issues 'orange' alert

BENGALURU: At least two people were killed, while several others were left scrambling for shelter as heavy rainfall battered large parts of Bengaluru. Three workers were stuck in a flooded pipeline in Ullal Upanagara, and only one person managed to escape.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an Orange alert for urban and rural districts of Bengaluru, predicting heavy rainfall for the next 4-5 days.

Several parts of India’s IT capital were left inundated after Tuesday night’s unprecedented rainfall that continued till early hours on Wednesday, damaging property and leaving the 12 million-odd residents of the city in a state of despair.

Nearly 3-4 feet of water in localities such as Nayandahalli, Wilson Garden, Silk Board, Cambridge layout, among other places, left people and vehicles wading to safety.

According to the IMD, Bengaluru city received 114.6 mm of rainfall, while the international airport area received 65.6 mm. Localities around the HAL airport area received 86.4 mm rainfall.

“Generally cloudy sky. Few spells of rain and thundershowers, heavy at times very likely. Maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 28 and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively,” the forecast for the next 24 hours stated.

Areas such as Horamavu received around 155 mm of rains, adding to the plight of residents who barely have proper roads or any kind of civic infrastructure.