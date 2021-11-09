Travelling to Karnataka from Maharashtra? Fresh guidelines you should know

The Karnataka government has issued fresh guidelines for people arriving in the state from the neighbouring Maharashtra, due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. The latest norms, however, are only for those who intend to stay in Karnataka for a very short duration: two days or less.

“Special surveillance measures for arrivals from Mumbai and Maharashtra,” the Karnataka health department tweeted on Monday, listing all the guidelines to be followed by those arriving from the western state, if applicable to them.

Here’s all you need to know:

(1.) Only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed entry into Karnataka, which means that they should not have symptoms such as fever, cough, cold, throat pain, difficulty in breathing etc. Also, before boarding the mode of transport, they will have to give a self-declaration of being asymptomatic.

(2.) On arrival, they will still undergo mandatory thermal screening for fever. They will also be asked to produce a valid return ticket as proof of short stay.

(3.) Passengers are required to carry their Covid-19 vaccination certificate to show that they have received both doses (fully vaccinated) of a Covid-19 jab.

(4.) Visitors will wear face masks and follow Covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) throughout their stay in Karnataka.

(5.) Those complying with the aforementioned guidelines are likely to be exempted from producing a negative RT-PCR test report.

(6.) The order applies to arrivals by all modes of transport including rail, road and air.

(7.) The fresh set of rules have been issued due to the ‘slightly higher’ daily Covid-19 caseload and test positivity rate in Maharashtra as compared to Karnataka, the order said, though it also noted that the situation has ‘vastly improved’ in both the states.

(8.) On Monday, Karnataka logged 283 fresh infections and six deaths, taking the cumulative case count to 2,990,235, including 38,118 related deaths. Maharashtra, meanwhile, saw 751 new cases and 15 deaths. Its overall caseload is at 6,618,347, including a toll of 140,403.