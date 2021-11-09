Karnataka issues Covid-19 guidelines for short term travellers from Maharashtra

The Karnataka government has issued fresh guildelines for people coming to the state from Maharashtra for a short stay (two days or less). The new guidelines have been formulated keeping in view the high Covid-19 caseload in Maharashtra.

In a statement, the Karnataka government has said that only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to come to the state from Maharashtra. Anyone with fever, cough cold, throat pain, fever or difficulty in breathing will be stopped at the border, the guidelines said.

The travellers from Maharashtra also need to carry their vaccination certificates.

"The travellers are mandatory to undergo thermal scanning for fever on arrival and carry Covid-19 vaccination certificate for both the two doses," the statement said.

Those coming from Maharashtra, including Mumbai, need to wear face masks and follow the Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) throughout their stay in Bengaluru and Karnataka, it added.

Maharashtra on Monday reported 751 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 15 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 66,18,347 and the toll to 1,40,403, according to state health department.

The number was lower than Sunday's tally when the state recorded 892 infections and 16 deaths due to Covid-19.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 97.62 per cent. The fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

Mumbai districts reported the highest 206 new infections, followed by the Ahmednagar district with 46 cases.

Karnataka, meanwhile, logged 283 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths on Monday, taking the total number of infections to 29,90,235 and the toll to 38,118. Bengaluru Urban topped in the number of cases (159), as the city saw 104 discharges and one death.

The total number of active cases in Karnataka is now 7,989.