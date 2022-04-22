Two held in Karnataka for stealing valuables of foreign tourists in Goa

Goa Police busted an interstate burglary racket and arrested two persons on Thursday. The arrested persons are involved in looting valuables from both Indian people and foreign nationals.

They have been identified as Lathif Khan and KS Azeez. During the investigation, the police recovered theft items like laptops, Ipad, cameras, mobile phones, cash etc. The duo were allegedly targeting foreigners, especially in the North Goa tourist belt.

Pernem police in Goa said that a number of incidents of house break-in and theft had occurred in the last two months in areas including Ashwem, Morjim, Mandrem and Arambol.

"That last two months, there were continuous house-breaking theft cases reported at Pernem Police Station from different places of Ashwem, Morjim, Mandrem and Arambol areas wherein unknown accused used to target foreign and Indian tourists by committing theft of their valuable items like their laptops, Ipad, cameras, mobile phones, cash," said a statement by the Goa police.

"The incidents had created fear in the mind of tourists and disturbed peace in the nearby coastal areas. Pernem police were continuously trying to track down and nab the culprits, however they used to change their location," he said.

"During investigation, it came to light that the accused persons are from Kerala and Karnataka, as such Interstate operation conducted with the help of Karnataka and Kerala Police and busted interstate burglary racket involved in multiple theft cases and arrested accused persons," the statement added.

The accused persons are in police custody of Pernem police station and they will be thoroughly interrogated to find out their links with other undetected cases at Pernem Police Station and other Police Station in the State of Goa and also to find out the involvements of the other associates in said crime, said the police.

Further probe into the matter is underway.