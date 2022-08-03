Two more held over BJP youth leader’s murder

Karnataka police on Tuesday arrested two more persons in connection with the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Kumar Nettaru in Karnataka’s Bellare.

Police said the two men were arrested from Bengaluru, where they fled to after the murder.

The arrested persons have been identified as Saddam, 32, a resident of Bellare, and Harris, 42, a resident of Pallajamajalu, police added. Earlier, the police arrested Shafeeq and Zakir on July 27 in connection with Praveen’s murder.

Speaking to reporters, Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra said the police arrested all the persons involved in the case. “It is a known fact why the murder was carried out and who is involved. The police have made four arrests in the case,” he said.

“Whoever is involved in the case is arrested, and the police have not arrested innocent persons... the arrests were made based on evidence. Likewise, the investigation into the murder of Mohammad Fazil of Mangalpet, the youth who was killed following the murder of BJP activist Praveen, is also progressing,” he added.

While the home minister has said that all accused in Praveen’s murder case are arrested, senior officers in the department said that the probe is still underway to find out the key conspirator in the case.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said that the district police were questioning three persons who were suspected to be involved in the Praveen murder case.

These three persons were picked up from different parts of the state. “We are questioning them. If we find credible evidence of their involvement, then they will be arrested. Else they will be freed,” he said.

Three persons came in a two-wheeler and hacked to death 32-year-old Praveen Nettaru outside his shop at Bellare on July 26 night.

Karnataka police chief, director general, and inspector general of police (DG and IGP) Praveen Sood said that National Investigation Agency (NIA) is working closely with the local police on the case.

“The police are working with central agencies, including NIA, in connection with Praveen Nettaru’s murder case. The investigations are in progress. The mere arrest is not sufficient. We have to collect evidence to get them punished,” Sood said.

The IGP, who is on a visit to Dakshina Kannada district, also held a meeting with the district superintendent of police, commissioner of police, and inspector general of police (western range). He also took stock of the ongoing probe into the three murders reported within two weeks.

“The NIA is working with us from day one. We are also seeking assistance from other central investigation agencies. At an appropriate time, the case about the murder of Praveen Nettaru will be handed over to the NIA. We will continue our investigation into Nettaru’s case till the accused are arrested,” said Sood.

Officials of Dakshina Kannada police told HT that the investigators established a timeline of events in the lead to the murder. As per the CCTV footage, a copy of which is available with HT, police have identified the motorcycle on which the attackers came.

In the footage, one man on the motorcycle could be seen waiting for around 40 minutes by road before approaching Praveen’s shop. The bike that was parked around 50 meters from Praven’s shop started to move at 8.33 pm, and within 7 minutes, people are seen running towards the shop. “Based on the footage, we believe that murder took place between 8.37 pm and 8.40 pm,” said a police officer.

The officer also said that those in custody are said to have been involved in political conflicts and criminal cases in the past. Since the two suspects were arrested from Kerala’s Kasaragod district, the police chief of the district has been instructed to form a special investigation team to assist Karnataka police by the Kerala government, added the officer.

