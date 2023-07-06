Two youths arrested for wheeling on the wrong side of Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway

Karnataka police on Thursday arrested two people for allegedly wheeling with their bikes on Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway. The arrest followed after the videos of young boys performing dangerous stunts on the expressway went viral on social media. The police clarified that those videos are at least 5-6 months old.

Two arrested for wheeling on the wrong side of Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway

One of the arrested persons was also seen with a girl pillion rider while performing the stunt on the highway. Karnataka additional director general of police (traffic and safety) Alok Kumar tweeted, “The guy wheeling with a girl as pillion and wheeling on Expressway, has been nabbed along with his associate by Ramanagara District Police. Action being taken against them for various charges Videos are 5-6 months old. Appreciate the swift action by SP Ramnagar & his team.”

On Wednesday, a youtuber who runs a channel called 3rd eye shared a video of stunts and tweeted, “Wheeling wrong side on Expressway- This guy uploaded several videos of him Wheeling on different bikes on Instagram (Shoaibu_46_). In one of his videos, it appears as he rode on the wrong side Wheeling on expressway (Is it BLR-MYS expressway?).” The Ramanagara police launched a enquiry and arrested the accused.

After multiple accidents reported on Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway, the Ramanagara police have been conducting speed checks and fining those who drive on the highway with above permissable limits.

