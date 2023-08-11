Woman, son assaulted for boarding wrong cab; driver held in Karnataka

A 25-year-old cab driver was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman passenger and her son after they mistakenly boarded the wrong cab in Bhoganahalli in the city on Wednesday, police said on Thursday.

Bengaluru police arrests cab driver for assaultig woman and her son. (Representative Image)

The accused was identified as Basavaraju, an Uber driver, and a resident of Malleshwaram. The incident came to light after the victim’s husband Ajay Agarwal, shared the incident on social media.

According to Agarwal, his wife had booked a cab to take their son to Manipal Hospital for a checkup. The cab which was being driver by Basavaraj, arrived at about 11.05 am.

“…As soon as my family got in, they realised they had entered the wrong cab before they could start moving and immediately notified the driver. My son came out but the driver started to shout and accelerated the car, while my wife was still stepping out. He further came out aggressively and attacked my wife (by continuously hitting her on the head). My son, who came to rescue, was also assaulted,” Agarwal wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Agarwal alleged that the driver continued his rampage as the neighbours came to their rescue. “When the police were dialed, the driver got in his car and tried to flee, but he was stopped at the main security gate of our campus,” Agarwal said, adding that the neighbours who came in to help avoided further damage.

Following the incident, Agarwal said a complaint was filed with the Bellandur police. “...Trust that justice will prevail. Apart from multiple witnesses, the entire incident is captured in the security camera and is submitted to the police,” he said.

“Uber, with the latest tech and your stated focus on security, we could not reach you. Please desist from showing any concern and promise to investigate it. As a loyal and long-term customer of Uber, I for sure expected better compliance and governance,” he further said.

Uber India responded to Agarwal’s post and said, “Behavior like this is taken seriously on our platform, Ajay. Kindly share your registered details with us via Direct Message. We will investigate further.”

Meanwhile, the accused, told the police that the woman passenger behaved rudely and had slammed the door of the car while getting down.

