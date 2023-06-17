Undecided about contesting Lpk Sabha polls, ready to make way for others: Cong MP D K Suresh

Congress' lone Lok Sabha Member from Karnataka D K Suresh on Saturday said he has not yet decided about contesting the 2024 Parliamentary elections and was ready to make way if there is a suitable candidate. DK Suresh.

The Member of Parliament from Bangalore Rural segment said politics now is not that good and that “he is feeling enough about it.”

"I have not yet decided about contesting the polls (Lok Sabha). I have to ask our workers and leaders, if there is a suitable candidate, I'm ready to support," Suresh, the younger brother of Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D K Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "Politics now is not that good, I'm feeling enough about politics, so my intention is to make way for others."

Suresh earlier too had expressed doubts about him contesting the Lok Sabha polls.

Noting that those who have thirst for power want to do politics, the MP in response to a question today said, "what I have is the thirst to do development. There is one more year to do development, I will do it. After that let's see. As of now I have not decided (to contest polls)."

To a question on reports about a possible understanding between BJP and JD(S) for the Lok Sabha polls, he said, "let them have an understanding, let anyone contest, all of us have one vote and people will decide."

The Congress which had won just one of the 28 seats in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, has now set itself a target of winning 20 in the 2024 elections, riding the success of an emphatic win in the recent Assembly polls.