Upload tenant details on web portals, Karnataka police tell PG owners

Police have asked Paying Guest (PG) owners to voluntarily upload tenant details into a designated web portal. The directives were given in a bid to enhance security measures and keep tabs on individuals residing in such accommodations in the city. The police aims to establish a comprehensive database accessible to both the PG owners and law enforcement, officers familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

(HT Archive)

Police commissioner B Dayananda said that Bengaluru has around 5,000 PGs housing over 450,000 individuals, with a concentration in the East and Southeast regions, particularly popular among IT professionals. “Even the police are not aware of who stays in these PGs. Whenever there is a crime or summons warrant there will be issues. Some of the states have taken such an initiative, and the same organisation has started the web portal, where owners can upload the details of their tenants,” the commissioner said.

Dayananda said that participation is not compulsory but a voluntary effort on the part of PG owners. “This portal will help the PG owners keep track of their tenants and also help us whenever there are any cases. As a pilot project, we are starting it in Marathahalli police station limits at 167 PGs,” he said.

“If any owner is interested, he can upload the details which will also work as a guest management software. It is a private initiative. Usually, the tenants live temporarily and leave and in case of any crime, the owner doesn’t maintain the records, this website will help them in such things,” Dayananda added.

The surge in PG accommodations is attributed to the escalating rental prices in Bengaluru, prompting young professionals to opt for more affordable alternatives. However, the growing demand has led to concerns, with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) receiving complaints against building owners converting residential properties into PGs without proper permissions.

BBMP officials acknowledge the lack of guidelines regulating PGs and are developing a framework to address this. New regulations might include limits on occupants per room and safety standards, said BBMP commissioner Tushar Giri Nath. “BBMP is working on a framework to regulate the number of PGs. The new rules will restrict the maximum number of people per room and safety issues,” the BBMP Commissioner said.

