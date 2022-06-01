Upset JDS to convince Congress to withdraw Mansoor Khan as 2nd RS candidate

In a surprise move, the Karnataka Congress fielded Mansoor Ali Khan as its second candidate for the biennial Rajya Sabha elections in the state. Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy took to Twitter to express his dismay on Tuesday night and slammed senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah for the party's decision to pick Khan.

However, the party's stance changed by on Wednesday morning, when the JD(S) sent TA Sharavana as its diplomatic representative to hold talks and persuade the Congress leader to withdraw their second candidate.

"The ‘Kaarana Purusha’ (key person) behind bringing the BJP government (in Karnataka), ‘Aadi Purusha’ of backward community, the ‘Siddha Hasta Mahashaya’ (expert) who is out to finish Congress... What’s your politics? You have started another destructive chapter of your politics to wipe out Muslims. Speech is different from politics! Is this the politics and strategy of 'Khilaadi Ramaiah'?" Kumaraswamy tweeted.

He added that Siddaramaiah has ruined many Muslim leaders' political careers, including that of former minister Roshan Baig, Tanveer Sait and CK Jaffer Sharief's grandson Rehman Sharief. Kumaraswamy also alleged that the Congress has now fielded a Muslim candidate as a 'scapegoat' despite being well aware that he will not win the election.

Sharavana, who recently got elected as an MLC, called on the Congress veteran on Wednesday morning to discuss the matter and persuade him to revoke Mansoor Khan’s candidature. Sharavana told reporters that he spoke with Siddaramaiah and told him that like-minded forces have to stand together on various issues.

“Siddaramaiah in return said he will look into it. There is still two days' time (for withdrawal of candidates). He assured us that he would look into it and discuss it. Being the JD(S), a secular party, we felt we should talk to Congress leaders. Our senior leaders are also going to talk to Siddaramaiah. If the Congress doesn't withdraw today, the BJP will win the election easily. Why should we give them a chance to win?” news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

Sharavana is said to have requested Siddaramaiah to allow JD(S) candidate Kupendra Reddy to win. Some sources in the JD(S) have told PTI that the party's leaders see the Congress's move to field a Muslim candidate as a message to the Muslim fraternity that the Congress alone is their well-wisher and not the JD(S).

Reports said the JD(S) is hopeful that the Congress will agree to their request and withdraw their candidate before June 3. The Rajya Sabha election for four seats will take place on June 10. The ruling BJP is expected to win two seats, while the Congress is expected to win one.

Accordingly, the BJP fielded Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Kannada actor-turned-politician Jaggesh as their main candidates. The Congress has chosen Jairam Ramesh as its preferred candidate. The clash is now about the fourth candidate.

The JD(S) with 32 seats wants to have a bigger say for the fourth candidate and accordingly fielded Kupendra Reddy. However, the Congress with its balance 25 votes with the support of an independent candidate has fielded Mansoor Ali Khan. Amidst this, the BJP too fielded its third candidate Lahar Singh Siroya.

