Vaccinate all 18+ students by July 7, Dy CM tells vice chancellors

Bengaluru: Deputy chief minister and the minister for higher education, Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana on Thursday asked all the Vice-Chancellors of the universities to ensure vaccination of all students above 18 years, in an expeditious manner.

On Thursday, while holding a virtual meet with Vice-Chancellors, he said that as per the schedule of the vaccine drive, these students are to be vaccinated by July 7. He added that VCs should try to ensure vaccination of all students by the said date and if required this could be extended by 2 or 3 days.

Students are being vaccinated as a priority group to facilitate the opening of physical classes for higher education. The date of opening of offline classes depends on the success of this vaccination drive and the government is ready to extend all cooperation in this regard, he said.

Chief minister BS Yediyurappa on June 22 had said that the government is considering reopening higher education institutions in a phased manner. He said that the final decision will be based on the recommendations of the expert committee constituted to tackle the third wave of Covid-19 and following the vaccination of teachers and students.

“The committee has supported the relaxations in Covid curbs announced by the government and have suggested opening up educational institutions in the days to come, starting with higher education colleges, after vaccination,” Yediyurappa had said.

Following his meeting with members of the expert committee, the chief minister said that during the meeting the committee had suggested prioritizing vaccination for students and teachers. The vaccination will allow colleges to restart physical classes with students above the age of 18 years, he added.

He said that there was a suggestion to start schools so that there is a gap of two months between the reopening and the onset of the third wave, which is anticipated in September, however, no decision has been taken regarding this matter.