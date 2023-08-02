Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and Hyderabad likely to start this month: Report

The Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and Hyderabad is likely to be inaugurated this month, reported the Deccan Herald. This will be the third Vande Bharat Express for Karnataka after Chennai – Bengaluru – Mysuru and Bengaluru – Hubballi trains.

Vande Bharat between Bengaluru and Hyderabad likely to start this month: Report

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read - Karnataka's second Vande Bharat Express flagged off from Bengaluru. Watch

According to the report, the latest Vande Bharat train will travel between Yesvantpur railway station in Bengaluru and Kacheguda railway station in Hyderabad. This service is expected to reduce the travel time between IT cities in the south.

It is also reported that the trial run of this service has already begun. “From last two days, we have been conducting a trial run of Vande Bharat between Kacheguda and Dhone (Andhra Pradesh). The service will begin soon after the formal procedure,” a senior official from South Central Railway was quoted as saying by the publication.

As of now, there is no official communication about the launch date, ticket fare and stops. As many IT professionals, business people and students travel regularly between Bengaluru and Hyderabad, Vande Bharat is expected to make the train travel faster and more comfortable.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On June 27, the Vande Bharat train was launched in Karnataka to connect important cities in the state - Dharwad, Hubballi and Davangere with the state capital Bengaluru. It is operated on all days, except Tuesdays. The travel time between Bengaluru and Hubballi -Dharwad in Vande Bharat train is roughly seven hours, which otherwise takes eight to nine hours in other trains.

In November last year, PM Narendra Modi launched the Vande Bharat train between Mysuru and Chennai, the first such train in south India. The average speed of the Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat express service is between 75 and 77 kilometers per hour. The distance between the two cities is around 504 kilometres and it will take around a six-and-a-half hour journey to reach Mysuru from Chennai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON