Vande Bharat Express between Mangaluru Goa likely to be operational by October end

Karnataka is set to get its fourth Vande Bharat Express and it will travel between Mangaluru and Goa. This train is likely to be operational by the end of October. If inaugurated, this will be the first Vande Bharat Express for Karnataka which will not travel from Bengaluru.

Vande Bharat Express between Mangaluru Goa likely to be operational by Oct end

BJP leader and Dakshina Kannada MP, Nalin Kumar Kateel said that the railway minister has assured a Vande Bharat Express train for coastal Karnataka. He said, “I received an assurance about Goa - Mangaluru Vande Bharat Express during the meeting with the railway minister in New Delhi. I also requested the minister not to yield to the demand from Kerala to extend the Bengaluru-Kannur train up to Kochi. He responded positively to the suggestion.”

He also said the proposal to run an early morning train from Subrahmanya Road station to Mangaluru and evening train from Mangaluru to Subrahmanya Road has also been approved.

Meanwhile, Karnataka is all set to get its third Vande Bharat Express on September 24 and it will commute between Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The commercial operations of this Vande Bharat Express which will connect both the IT hubs, will only begin on September 25, one day after the inauguration.

On June 27, the Vande Bharat train was launched in Karnataka to connect important cities in the state - Dharwad, Hubballi and Davangere with the state capital Bengaluru. It is operated on all days, except Tuesdays. The travel time between Bengaluru and Hubballi -Dharwad in Vande Bharat train is roughly seven hours, which otherwise takes eight to nine hours in other trains.

In November last year, PM Narendra Modi launched the Vande Bharat train between Mysuru and Chennai, the first such train in south India. The average speed of the Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat express service is between 75 and 77 kilometers per hour. The distance between the two cities is around 504 kilometres and it will take around a six-and-a-half hour journey to reach Mysuru from Chennai.

