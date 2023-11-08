Watch | Video of gunman ‘helping’ Karnataka minister to wear shoes goes viral, BJP reacts

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Karnataka social welfare minister H C Mahadevappa was seen taking the help of his gunman to wear his shoes while he was stepping out after inspecting a hostel in the Dharwad district. In the video, the gunman is seen kneeling down to help the minister wear what looked like formal slip-on shoes. The minister meanwhile is seen talking to the people surrounding him.

Gunman seen 'helping' Karnataka minister wear his shoes in viral video.(X/BJP4Karnataka)

The BJP in Karnataka has attacked the minister and the Congress party over the incident. Taking to X, the BJP posted a video of the incident and wrote, “…High Command Enslaved @INCKarnataka members have enslaved their bodyguards. This is the guarantee given by the Social Welfare Minister to the society..!”

Senior BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal also accused the minister of 'arrogance'. "Welcome to Congress ruled Karnataka where Minister for Social Welfare Mr Mahadevappa was caught on camera making police security staff put on his shoe. It is the responsibility of the Social Welfare Minister to uplift the deprived and remove all sorts of inequality in the society. Now this arrogant Minister himself is caught on Camera," the MLA posted on X.

Meanwhile, reacting to the video, Karnataka minister Mahadevappa said that he got help from his aide as it was difficult for him to bend after undergoing surgery for his hip and knee problem. "I got help from my close circle as it is difficult to bend after undergoing surgery for a hip joint knee problem, and this help from our staff, who have been like family to me for many years, is on humanitarian grounds," he said in a post on X.

Usage of words like "arrogance and power intoxication" for taking help is not right, the Minister said further. "All those who know me are well aware of my stand regarding individual respect, so there is no need to bother about such petty controversies. Thanks to my gunman for the help," he added.

To this, the MLA hit back saying, “Those who have so many health problems should rest at home… It is unfortunate that dramatic people like you talk about social welfare.”

