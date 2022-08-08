"What if you are the mayor.." asks former Bengaluru top cop. Twitter responds

Bengaluru's best and brightest have been asked their plans for the city should they be elected a corporator or mayor in the forthcoming Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) civic body polls. Karnataka will vote for a new government next year and the civic body election is widely seen as a key precursor to the 2023 exercise.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhaskar Rao, the vice president of the state's Aam Aadmi Party unit and a former Bengaluru police commissioner, tweeted: "Youngsters with the best minds from all over the country are in Bengaluru and are running the world. BBMP Elections are around to select Corporators. If you are the Corporator/ Mayor in Bengaluru, what would be your Priorities."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rao received several responses.

Most of those who responded expressed concerns about infrastructure problems - like damaged or potholed roads.

One person wrote: "Drainage, Waste Management, Accessibility to citizens, E-governance (for approvals & licences), Increasing green cover. More participative governance is needed in BBMP."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another wrote: "Community groups on social media (preferably Telegram due to privacy) for easy interaction and grievance collection. Weekly interactive sessions on diversified tips for public confidence building. Familiarize the government officials that are a must know for basic services."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some felt Bengaluru had more to worry about than traffic and potholes.

One user, who said he worked at a Covid-19 war-room, wrote: "Spend the first 6 months purely to listen .. next 3 months to plan..Implementation shall begin from there on.Actual problems the city has are much deeper than - Pot holes & Traffic."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON