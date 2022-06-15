What is the ‘Kara Hunnime’ festival? Read here

Karnataka's farmers celebrated the ‘Kara Hunnime’ festival on Tuesday, which marks the end of summer and the onset of monsoon. The festival was celebrated across Hubli district, with the traditional bullock race also organised as a part of the celebration. News agency ANI shared a video of the celebrations on Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What is Kara Hunnime?

'Hunnime' is a Kannada word which means 'full moon day'. Kara Hunnime falls on the full moon day of the jeshta month and is a festival that is most significant to farmers. This year's Kara Hunnime fell on June 14 and was celebrated in some parts of the Karnataka.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This day usually marks the first full moon day after the onset of monsoon rains. Farmers celebrate the festival by worshipping cattle and the day also marks the end of summer. With this festival, farmers pray for a good amount of rain for their crops so that they get a good harvest.

The festival is also a symbol of welcome to the monsoon. On the morning of the Kara Hunnime, women collectively pray to the Peepal tree by tying sacred threads all around it. This is also called the Vatu Savithri pooja which is performed for the long life of husbands.

A woman worshipping cattle on the day of the Kara Hunnime. (ANI Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As part of the cattle worship, traditional sweet delicacies are also prepared, such as holige and kadubu and offered to the cattle on the day of the celebrations. Farmers wash their bullocks and decorate them by painting their horns and adorning them with hip belts and foot jingles as part of the worship. This is to show gratitude to the oxen that work alongside them in farms.