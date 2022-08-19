What's happening in Bengaluru this weekend? Details for your planner

With the festive season having kicked in, Bengaluru has a lot to offer this weekend - from devotional celebrations to art exhibitions. Want to pick up new skills, listen to acoustic music or brush up your knowledge on cars and bikes? Here are the top events that you can attend this weekend in Bengaluru:

Janmashtami celebrations at ISKCON: Lose yourself in devotion, enjoy the Dahi Handi event, soulful music and dance at Koramangala's ISKCON centre on Friday for Krishna Janmashtami celebrations. Children can also participate in a fancy dress programme. Farväl Bengaluru: This is a farewell to Bengaluru by vocalist and music director Marie Hagen who had made this city a musical home. This is Marie's last performance before returning to Europe at the end of August. The Bangalore Arts and Crafts Mela: Organised by the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, this festival begins Friday to last until August 28. Patrons can expect this to be their one-stop shopping destination. Artisans from across the country are set to display a rare experience of contemporary arts and crafts, clothing, jewellery, home decor, handicrafts and much more in over a 100 popup stalls. Auto and Automotive Expo 2022: An expo to feed your inner gearhead and gadgeteer, this premier show of automobiles, spare parts, auto machines and various other equipment will run throughout the weekend, starting from Friday at 10:00 am to Sunday at 7:00 pm. The show is being held by the Karnataka Trade Promotion Organisation in Bengaluru's Whitefield. Photography Workshop: if you are looking to pick up a new skill, grab your chance this Sunday and visit URU Brewpark. At the workshop, you will learn how to use lighting, taking portraits, candids and much more, for ₹ 599 a head.

