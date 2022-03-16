Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
When are BBMP elections? Here's all we know

BBMP elections, which should have taken place after the city council’s term expired in September 2020, will most likely be delayed again.
The BBMP has been without an elected council since September 2020. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
Published on Mar 16, 2022 05:12 PM IST
ByYamini C S

The elections to the political-administrative body – the BBMP council, which was scheduled to take place in March-May this year, are likely to be delayed again. When the civic election will be held remains to be a question mark.

The state government is citing the need to redraw BBMP wards as one of the major reasons why the much-awaited polls will be delayed. The BBMP has been without an elected council since September 2020. The government's priority shifting to managing the COVID-19 pandemic was one more reason for the delay.

The Karnataka High Court had earlier directed the State Election Commission to schedule the polls for 198 wards within six weeks in December 2020. But with the new BBMP Act, the government increased the number of wards to 243 from 198. This has now delayed the elections further.

On March 11, K'taka CM Basavaraj Bommai had said, "elections will be held after the delimitation of new wards is done. The matter is sub judice in the Supreme Court. As soon as the SC gives its verdict, delimitation of wards will be done."

The BJP had even shown its poll preparedness by kick-starting a three-day marathon meeting in January to finalize the election strategy for all the 243 wards in the BBMP. The ruling party aims to win over 130 seats in the 2023 assembly polls.

However, all poll preparations were effectively halted after the Supreme Court struck down reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) in local body elections.

The petitions on elections are pending in the Supreme Court. The delay in the announcement of election date will continue until the court verdict is out.

 

 

