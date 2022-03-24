'Widen Hebbal Flyover': Karnataka Congress member tells CM Bommai

Karnataka Congress' Krishna Byre Gowda, who was the former Minister of Rural Development, Law and Parliamentary Affairs in the cabinet of H D Kumaraswamy, appealed to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to resume the widening of the Hebbal flyover on Wednesday.

Karnataka CM Bommai had assured the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday that work on expanding the Hebbal flyover in Bengaluru will start soon. The flyover is known for its notorious traffic congestion levels.

A 14-year-old student was victim to the issue. Akshaya, a class 9 student, was killed on Monday near the Hebbal flyover on Bellary road (airport road) after being hit by a lorry. She was reportedly crossing the road along with four other girls when the accident happened.

Akshaya's parents staged a flash dharna at the accident spot on Wednesday in protest, triggering a massive traffic jam on the stretch leading to the airport.

In a tweet, Krishna Byre Gowda wrote, "Strong appeal directly to CM to restart the widening work of Hebbal flyover. Congress govt had started and completed 30%. Work stopped since BJP Govt came. Thousands of people suffering everyday. CM assured me the Govt will restart."

Bommai assured the Byatarayanapura MLA that the design of new Hebbal flyover is ready and that tenders will likely be called in April.

The state's government and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) have engaged Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) recently to conduct a comprehensive study and prepare a master plan to meet the estimated road traffic requirement of 2051 for the Hebbal Junction by using other modes of transport like Metro and suburban lines.

Apart from the suburban rail project that will begin soon, Chief Minister Bommai has also proposed a new 37-kilometre-long metro line from Sarjapur to Hebbal to minimize traffic congestion in the area. According to a report in January this year, the Hebbal flyover could be widened to five lanes.