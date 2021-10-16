Will Karnataka ease Covid-19 restrictions further? CM Bommai answers

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday that his government will take a call on easing the restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) further after consulting experts.

Addressing a press conference, Bommai said, "There will be a meeting with the experts on Covid-19 either tomorrow or the day after. If the norms have to be changed in the coming days, we will do it after seeking the opinion of experts."

Bommai said there will be a detailed discussion on several issues such as reopening of schools for all classes, reopening of commercial establishments and movement of people in border states, news agency PTI reported.

Currently, the state government has allowed offline classes for students above class 6 and cinemas and pubs have been operating with 100% capacity since October 1. The night curfew was relaxed by one hour and is now in place from 10 pm to 5 am.

Pointing out that coronavirus disease cases in Karnataka are declining and the infection rate is less than 1%, the chief minister said that experts cautioned against letting down guard even when the number of cases is less.

Karnataka has so far recorded 2,982,869 cases due to Covid-19 which include 37,931 deaths, 2,935,238 recoveries and 9,671 active cases. On Friday, the state saw 470 new cases while 368 patients recovered and nine succumbed to the viral disease.

A total of 93,806 samples were tested for Covid-19 on Friday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 49.3 million. More than 60 million doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries in Karnataka till now.

On Wednesday, chief minister Bommai said that border districts in the state would be given concerning Covid-19 restrictions following an assessment after the Dussehra celebrations.

(With PTI inputs)