‘Withdraw my remark’: Satish Jarkiholi backs down after row over ‘Hindu’ remark

Karnataka Congress working president Satish Jarkiholi on Wednesday withdrew his remarks on the word ‘Hindu’, saying that some people were trying to twist his statement and use it against him.

In a letter to chief minister Basavaraj Bommai who criticised him for the remarks, the Jamkhandi MLA said he was withdrawing his statement made on Sunday. Jarkiholi also expressed regret but asked the chief minister to probe an attempt to defame him over the statement.

The letter came after several protests by state BJP leaders demanding his ouster from the Congress.

“At a rally organised by Manava Bandhutva Vedike in Nippani on November 6, I said that the term Hindu is of Persian origin. I raised questions on how it entered India. I said that, in articles by several writers, the term has connotations that could be considered very bad. I said there was a need for a debate on this issue,” the Congress legislator said in his letter.

“My statements were based on articles in Wikipedia, dictionaries and writings by historians. However, some vested interests are trying to portray me as anti-Hindu. There is a systematic conspiracy to defame me and damage my reputation. I am withdrawing my statement and expressing regret with the intention that confusion should not be created in the minds of the public,” he added.

But it wasn’t only the BJP which targeted Jarkiholi’. The Congress on Monday also denounced the remark but the MLA continued to defend himself. On Tuesday, the MLA ruled out an apology and insisted that he wanted to debate the issue and was ready to resign as legislator if proven wrong

Chief minister Bommai told reporters in Davangere: “Jarkiholi is saying that his claims were after referring to some books and Wikipedia, whose trustworthiness is questionable. There are several cases. Believing them, if he is making such statements, what to say?”

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar reiterated his party’s stance on the row, saying the Congress didn’t support the statements made by the leader.

“Our party condemns Jarkiholi’s statement, BJP may use the issue for politics, but we are not bothered. As the (KPCC) President, I’m saying what he has said is wrong. Our party’s stand on our religion and culture has been made clear by AICC general secretary (Randeep) Surjewala, Siddaramaiah and me. There is no change in it,” he said.

Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra said that the statement has made it clear that it is the Congress party that is vulgar. “The Congress party has been disrespecting Hindus and retaining power by using the minorities. People have understood the Congress party and they will show them in the upcoming election… the statements by DK Shivakumar don’t make any difference if has the capacity he should throw Jarkiholi out of the party,” said the BJP leader.

Former chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy said that both Congress and BJP are diverting people’s attention by raising such frivolous matters.

“Both parties are not ready to discuss the problems of the people, but they are busy fighting over such issues. They want to keep people distracted from real issues with such controversies,” he said.