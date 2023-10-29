Wonder why young folks get heart attacks: Bengaluru doctor on Narayana Murthy's ‘70-hr work week’ comments

Infosys chairman NR Narayana Murthy’s ‘70-hour work week’ advice to youngsters for boosting the country’s economy has sparked a debate on social media. As a section of people agreed with Murthy’s views, a large chunk of people did not approve of his opinion. A Bengaluru-based cardiologist, Deepak Krishnamurthy, has flagged the health consequences in youngsters of working for long hours.

Wonder why young folks get heart attacks: Bengaluru doctor on '70-hr work week’

In an X post, Dr Krishnamurthy said that working long hours can also be the reason for heart attacks in youngsters which have become a common affair. Breaking down the 70-hour weekly work, he wrote, “24 hours per day (as far as I know). If you work 6 days a week - 12h per day. Remaining 12h, 8 hours sleep, 4 hours remain. In a city like Bengaluru, 2 hours on road, 2 hours remain - Brush, poop, bathe, eat. No time to socialise, No time to talk to family, No time to exercise, No time for recreation. Not to mention companies expect people to answer emails and calls after work hours also. Then wonder why young people are getting heart attacks.”

In a sarcastic post, he further slammed the ‘70-hour work week’ views and wrote, “Don't marry. Don't have kids. Don't even think of work life balance. Work 12 hours a day for companies so that they can mint millions and feed you peanuts. Wonderful advice.”

In a YouTube podcast with former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai, Narayana Murthy said, “If we want to compete with the fastest growing countries like China and Japan, we need to boost up our work productivity. At the moment, India’s work productivity is very low. The government also must reduce the time it takes for decision-making and curb corruption in bureaucracy.”

“Our youngsters need to work for at least 70 hours a week,” he added.

