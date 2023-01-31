Won't join BJP-RSS even if they make me PM: Siddaramaiah

Congress leader and former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has lashed out at the BJP and JD-S saying that those parties have no ideology or rationality.

He said, "Even if they (BJP) make me the President and PM I will not go with BJP and RSS. Even my corpse will not go with BJP and RSS."

He said that the Janata Dal (Secular) or others will go with the BJP for power. He claimed that the JD-S had no ideology and no rationality. They will go with anyone for power.

He spoke in Magadi in the Ramanagara district of Karnataka on Monday at a forum, "BJP has accused me of being anti-Hindu. CT Ravi of BJP calls me Siddaramullah Khan. But Gandhiji was a true Hindu. They are Hindus who worship Godse who killed Gandhiji."

"Do they have dignity?" He questioned whether the JD-S who joined with them had dignity and respect.

Speaking on his works from his tenure of being the CM, he said that he provided food security to everyone, which the BJP government has failed to do.

"When I was CM, I brought Annabhagya Yojana for all the poor. I took oath on Basava Jayanti. Within an hour, the security of food, farming and dairying was achieved. We have waived everyone's loans. Earlier we gave 7 kg of rice free. But now BJP has done 5 kg. Next, we will give 10 kg of rice, and we will give ₹2,000 per month to every housewife in the state. We are planning to give ₹24,000 per year," he added.

"All this money is not our own, we have spent people's tax money in the right way," he added.

He promised that the support price of milk will be increased from ₹5 to ₹6.

