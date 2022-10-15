World's largest passenger aircraft landed in Bengaluru : Watch

The world’s largest passenger plane, the Airbus A380, finally landed at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport on Friday afternoon.The management of Bengaluru airport shared the visuals of aircraft landing in the city. A post on the official handle of Bengaluru airport read, “Now that’s how you make an entrance! @emirates A380, the largest passenger airliner in the world has just touched down at #BLRAirport (Sic)”

This is the first time for A380 aircraft to land in Bengaluru while the Emirates is running A380 services from Mumbai and Delhi already. The airport authorities have also informed that the aircraft landed on the new runway at KIA that was recently launched.

Aviation enthusiasts were excited to catch a glimpse of the airbus touching down the runway at Bengaluru airport.

A Twitter user who claimed to be travelled in an A380 wrote, “That flight was so good I didn’t want to get off after 13 hours from Dxb-JFK. I wonder how people will feel for this 4-hour flight.”

Another user wrote, “Bangalore becomes India’s 3rd airport to handle A380s. The new runway is 4km in length and 45m in width, can’t wait to use Terminal 2 in a few weeks from now!”

