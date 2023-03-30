Yediyurappa hints at fielding son Vijayendra from Varuna against Siddaramaiah

Lingayat strongman and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa on Thursday addressed the media and hinted at fielding his son Vijayendra from the Varuna assembly constituency in Mysuru against former chief minister and leader of opposition Siddaramaiah.

Former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa asserted that the BJP will win the assembly election with clear majority. (ANI)

Upon being asked if his son Vijayendra will be fielded from the Varuna constituency, the former CM did not deny the possibility, and said, “Talks are going on, it depends on the central leadership's decision. But we will choose a strong candidate and give (Congress) a tough fight. Let's see what happens.”

Yediyurappa also asserted that the BJP will win the upcoming crucial assembly polls with a clear majority. “We're going to get absolute majority in Karnataka. Under PM Modi's leadership, we'll come back to power. Congress are corrupt and that's why they're making false allegations of 40% commission, these things will be kept away by voters,” he said.

“I've taken decision not to contest the Assembly election and also resigned from CM post as I've already crossed 80 years of age. Even if I've crossed 80 years, I'll go around in state not only this time but next time as well. We'll see, we'll get majority not only this time but also next time,” he added.

Yediyurappa, who has a strong influence over the dominant Lingayat community which shaped electoral politics in the southern state said the BJP has conducted surveys of its own to assess the reactions on ground. “We have had three surveys, and all of them show that the BJP will secure at least a 100 seats,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar held a press conference of his own, inducting JDS MLA Srinivas from Gubbi constituency into the party. This comes even as speculations are rife that the Congress and the JD(S) have struck a deal for an alliance, one that has been denied by JD(S) second-in-command HD Kumaraswamy.