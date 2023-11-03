Yediyurappa urges Shah to withdraw Z security

Former chief minister and Bhararatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary board member BS Yediyurappa has requested Union home minister Amit Shah to withdraw the Z-security that has been accorded to him.

In the last week of October, the ministry of home affairs had authorised a Z-category security cover for BS Yediyurappa in the wake of reported threat perception to him. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the last week of October, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) had authorised a Z-category security cover for Yediyurappa in the wake of reported threat perception to him. However, the veteran leader is yet to get the elite security despite clearance from the central authorities. The announcement was made days ahead of Yediyurappa’s scheduled state tour.

“I have requested the home minister to withdraw the Z-category security accorded to me… I am a person who lives among people. People cannot come and interact with me freely if I get such elite security. Whatever security had been provided earlier is enough for me. I do not need any additional security,” Yediyurappa said.

The additional security was provided to the leader based on a report from the intelligence bureau. According to the MHA directives, the central reserve police force (CRPF) commandos were asked to take over the charge of Yediyurappa’s upgraded security cover.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These comprehensive security measures are designed to prioritise the safety of the BJP leader and involve a substantial deployment of personnel. The MHA’s order to provide Z-category security cover to Yediyurappa comes shortly after the former chief minister announced his plans for a state-wide tour, alongside other state BJP leaders.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!