Yoga Day: Modi set to lead celebrations from Mysuru
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the eight International Yoga Day celebrations in Karnataka’s Mysuru on Tuesday in front of the picturesque and regal Mysore Palace premises.
Preparations were in full swing around the palace where thousands of people will participate in the event to mark the day.
“I will reach Mysuru at around 5:30 PM and there too, key development works would either be inaugurated or their foundation stones would be laid. I will also be attending a programme at the Suttur Math. Tomorrow morning, the Yoga Day programme will also take place in Mysuru,” the Prime Minister said in a post on Monday morning.
Modi will spend the night in Mysuru, the land of palaces and known as a ‘Heritage city’, after which he will travel to Kerala.
On Monday, the palace was illuminated with nearly 100,000 electric bulbs, which is otherwise done only during Dasara celebrations and public holidays.
Security was tightened in the district as police and other law enforcement personnel filled the streets, scanning the entire region and strictly monitoring all movement.
“In the last few years, he (PM) had expressed his wish to come to Mysuru for Yoga day but could not for various reasons. The rains during monsoons were also too much and officials had said no to it. But now this time, we, all MLAs, MPs, (Pralhad) Joshi, asked him to come and he said that he has always wanted to come and said that even if it rains, we will celebrate Yoga Day in Mysuru itself. That is the love he has for Mysuru,” Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, the Karnataka chief minister said on Monday at an event in the district.
On Monday, the Prime Minister visited the Suttur Matha, one of the biggest centres in the state for the Lingayats, believed to be the most influential caste group in the state. Modi released three books on Yoga while at the Matha.
He was participating in the programmes organised by JSS Mahavidyapeetha and KSS Sanskrit Pathashala and hostel building and release of books. The Prime Minister also paid a visit to Chamundeshwari temple in the district after concluding all programmes in Bengaluru. The PM also inaugurated developmental projects in Mangaluru.
On the international Yoga Day, Central ministers and top Bharatiya Janata Party functionaries will participate in Yoga events across the country. Union minister, V Muraleedharan will lead the eighth International Yoga Day celebrations in Kochi. Union minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will participate in an event in Panchal Mahal in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpuri Sikri. Union law minister, Kiren Rijiju will celebrate the event at India’s eastern most village, Dong in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh.
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
