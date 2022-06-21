Yoga Day: Modi set to lead celebrations from Mysuru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the eight International Yoga Day celebrations in Karnataka’s Mysuru on Tuesday in front of the picturesque and regal Mysore Palace premises.

Preparations were in full swing around the palace where thousands of people will participate in the event to mark the day.

“I will reach Mysuru at around 5:30 PM and there too, key development works would either be inaugurated or their foundation stones would be laid. I will also be attending a programme at the Suttur Math. Tomorrow morning, the Yoga Day programme will also take place in Mysuru,” the Prime Minister said in a post on Monday morning.

Modi will spend the night in Mysuru, the land of palaces and known as a ‘Heritage city’, after which he will travel to Kerala.

On Monday, the palace was illuminated with nearly 100,000 electric bulbs, which is otherwise done only during Dasara celebrations and public holidays.

Security was tightened in the district as police and other law enforcement personnel filled the streets, scanning the entire region and strictly monitoring all movement.

“In the last few years, he (PM) had expressed his wish to come to Mysuru for Yoga day but could not for various reasons. The rains during monsoons were also too much and officials had said no to it. But now this time, we, all MLAs, MPs, (Pralhad) Joshi, asked him to come and he said that he has always wanted to come and said that even if it rains, we will celebrate Yoga Day in Mysuru itself. That is the love he has for Mysuru,” Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, the Karnataka chief minister said on Monday at an event in the district.

On Monday, the Prime Minister visited the Suttur Matha, one of the biggest centres in the state for the Lingayats, believed to be the most influential caste group in the state. Modi released three books on Yoga while at the Matha.

He was participating in the programmes organised by JSS Mahavidyapeetha and KSS Sanskrit Pathashala and hostel building and release of books. The Prime Minister also paid a visit to Chamundeshwari temple in the district after concluding all programmes in Bengaluru. The PM also inaugurated developmental projects in Mangaluru.

On the international Yoga Day, Central ministers and top Bharatiya Janata Party functionaries will participate in Yoga events across the country. Union minister, V Muraleedharan will lead the eighth International Yoga Day celebrations in Kochi. Union minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will participate in an event in Panchal Mahal in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpuri Sikri. Union law minister, Kiren Rijiju will celebrate the event at India’s eastern most village, Dong in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh.