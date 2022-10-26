You will no longer have free parking on these Bengaluru roads: Report

Parking your two-wheelers and cars in Bengaluru just might become much harder as the city's civic administrative body - the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) - is mulling a new rule to implement paid parking on these 684 roads.

A report published by the Deccan Heraldsaid the BBMP is looking to introduce a paid parking system across all eight zones of the city for 24,387 two-wheelers and 2,834 cars. The local body had earlier imposed the rule for about 85 roads in central Bengaluru, and is now planning to launch a similar system across the city.

It also aims to utilise the funds received from paid parking to facilitate non-motorised transport (NMT) in the city, which is known for its unbeatable traffic congestion. BBMP will be hiring private agencies to collect parking fees, for which tenders are expected to come in by the end of the month.

The Palike has identified most of the paid parking spaces in the south, west and the Dasarahalli zones - 197, 137 and 104, respectively. The roads that already have a pay-and-park system in place are mostly commercial hotspots like MG Road.

Other than cars and bikes, the BBMP will also have mobility services like Yulu, Bounce and other start-ups pay for parking. While sparing cycles, the Palike has allotted separate paid parking spaces for disability-friendly vehicles, auto rickshaws and other commercial vehicles as well.

The publication listed Jalahalli road, Vidyaranyapura road, Uttarahalli main road, Puttenahalli road, Hulimavu road, Kengeri road, Hesarghatta road, New Thippasandra road, Hennur main road, Whitefield main road, ITPL main road, Jakkur road, Thanisandra road, Yeshwanthpur road, Magadi main road and many others that are included in the pay-and-park system.

While the initiative can help in minimizing congestion and encourage locals to use public transport, some residents voiced concern for the 'parking mafia' which charges fees on whims.

“The only problem I have with paid parking is the parking mafia that comes with it. They charge whatever amount they want to and threaten violence. Anyone who visits KR Market metro parking can see it in action first hand,” a Twitter user posted.

