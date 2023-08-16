‘Bharat Jodo Yatra like cat undertaking Hajj after…’: BRS leader Kavitha's jibe at Rahul Gandhi

Hitting out at AICC leader Rahul Gandhi, BRS MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday said his recently concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra is like "a cat that killed 1,000 mice going on a Hajj pilgrimage. Kavitha, who spoke at a party meeting in Bhodan, also took a dig at the Congress Party, which ruled the country for 62 years in which the "poor remained poor" despite their slogan 'Garibi Hatao'.

BRS MLC K Kavitha.

This is her first visit to Nizamabad Lok Sabha Constituency after she publicly announced that she would be contesting from here in the 2024 General Elections.

BRS cadres held a huge rally to welcome her. “He (Rahul Gandhi) took out a foot-march -- Bharat Jodo Yatra. You know how I feel? (about that yatra) 'Hazaar chuhon ko maar ke ek billi Hajj yatra ko nikalti hai' (a cat going on a Hajj pilgrimage after killing 1,000 mice). That is how Rahul Gandhiji's yatra is. ”

"The Congress Party ruled for 62 years after the country gained independence. What have you done for Muslims? You (the Congress Party) kept on saying 'Garibi Hatao'. What have you done for the poor? You removed poor people, but not poverty," she charged.

She asked the BRS party cadres to go to every household and mosque in the constituency and meet Maulanas (Muslim men who are revered for their religious knowledge) to explain to them why one should not vote for the Congress.

"No one could bring the revolution in Telangana that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) has been able to usher in the last 10 years in the state. Our minority brothers should think about whether one should vote for the Congress," she said. She claimed that there has been no development in the country despite the rule of Congress leaders for generations.

According to her, Telangana Muslims are not thinking of anything other than "Car and Sarcar" (Car is the poll symbol of the BRS Party). During the past 10 years under KCR rule, there has been no communal violence in the state, she said. The MLC added that Rahul Gandhi says that the Constitution and democracy are under threat, but the truth is that Telangana has a powerful leader and a powerful democracy, and the Constitution is thriving under the leadership of CM KCR.

