Bhiwandi cops reach out to residents

cities Updated: Mar 29, 2020 00:14 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

The Bhiwandi police have put up boards across the city displaying phone numbers of officers whom residents can call during any emergency. “It is necessary for residents to know whom to contact during the lockdown period amid coronavirus pandemic. We have put up the contacts of officers from six police stations whom people can approach in case of emergency,” said an officer of Narpoli police station.

