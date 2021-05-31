Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bhopal News
bhopal news

3,000 junior doctors in MP go on strike amid Covid-19 pandemic

MP junior doctors were abstaining from work at the Out Patient Departments, the In-Patient Departments and other wards of various health care facilities.
PTI | , Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 06:00 PM IST
MP junior doctors association comprises around 3,000 members from six medical colleges in the state.(ANI Photo)

Nearly 3,000 junior doctors in Madhya Pradesh on Monday struck work, barring Covid-19 duties, to press for their demands, including free treatment for them and their families if they contract the coronavirus infection.

MP Junior Doctors Association president Arvind Meena told PTI that their members were abstaining from work at the Out Patient Departments (OPDs), the In-Patient Departments (IPDs) and other wards of various health care facilities.

"If the written orders (complying with the demands) are not released by this evening, then we would be compelled to withdraw from Covid-19 duties across the state from June 1," he said.

They have demanded that beds for junior doctors serving Covid-19 patients be reserved in separate areas in case they contract the infection, he said.

"Treatment should be free for such doctors as well as their kin. We also need a hike in stipend," Meena said.

He said their association comprises around 3,000 members from six medical colleges in the state.

Earlier, the junior doctors went on a strike on May 6, but resumed a few hours later after the state government assured them that their demands would be met.

"While the state government promised 24 days ago that our demands would be met, nothing has moved since, Meena claimed and demanded that the government release a written order fulfilling their demands.

Topics
madhya pradesh covid-19
