Unidentified man’s body found near Khandwa hospital in MP

BHOPAL/KHANDWA: The Madhya Pradesh police are trying to identify a 55-year-old man who was found dead near the Khandwa district hospital on Wednesday, police said. The body, partially eaten by stray dogs, was spotted by a newspaper vendor.

The body was first spotted by the newspaper vendor who was on his rounds early on Wednesday morning (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

OP Juktawat, civil surgeon at the district hospital, said the unidentified man was at the hospital on Monday and was diagnosed with mouth cancer. He was subsequently seen in the neighbourhood before being found dead on Wednesday morning.

A local resident Divyansh Ojha said newspaper vendor Himanshu Jain was the first to spot the body surrounded by dogs and pigs. He chased away the animals. There were bite marks on the body, said Ojha.

Police said they were trying to identify the man and were awaiting the autopsy report.

Padamnagar police station in-charge Dinesh Kumrawat said the police are looking into the sequence of events and hope that the postmortem report will indicate if the dogs attacked him when he was alive or they came later to feed on him after his death.

