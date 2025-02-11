7 Andhra devotees returning from Maha Kumbh died in accident in Mahdya Pradesh

Bhopal: Seven devotees from Andhra Pradesh, who were returning from Prayagraj after attending the Maha Kumbh, were killed in a head-on collision between a tempo traveller and a truck in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning. Two others were injured and rushed to the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College Hospital in Jabalpur. People gather at the accident site in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. (PTI)

Jabalpur additional superintendent of police Suryakant Sharma said, “The accident happened when a cement-laden truck coming from the wrong direction from Mohla bridge of Sihora hit the tempo traveller and an SUV. Seven people died on the spot. The rescue operation is going on.”

District collector Deepak Saxena, superintendent of police (SP) Sampat Upadhyay, officials of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) are also engaged in the relief and rescue operations.