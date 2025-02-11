Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

7 Andhra devotees returning from Maha Kumbh died in accident in Mahdya Pradesh

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 11, 2025 01:07 PM IST

Two others were injured and rushed to the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College Hospital in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Seven devotees from Andhra Pradesh, who were returning from Prayagraj after attending the Maha Kumbh, were killed in a head-on collision between a tempo traveller and a truck in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning. Two others were injured and rushed to the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College Hospital in Jabalpur.

People gather at the accident site in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. (PTI)
People gather at the accident site in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. (PTI)

Jabalpur additional superintendent of police Suryakant Sharma said, “The accident happened when a cement-laden truck coming from the wrong direction from Mohla bridge of Sihora hit the tempo traveller and an SUV. Seven people died on the spot. The rescue operation is going on.”

District collector Deepak Saxena, superintendent of police (SP) Sampat Upadhyay, officials of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) are also engaged in the relief and rescue operations.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On