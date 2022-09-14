Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Accident victim carried in JCB machine to hospital in Madhya Pradesh | Watch video

Published on Sep 14, 2022 11:18 AM IST

The incident of an accident victim taken in a JCB machine occured in the Katni district of Madhya Pradesh as there was a delay in the arrival of the ambulance.

Bike accident victim being taken to hospital in JCB earthmover.(ANI)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

A video showing an accident victim being transported in a JCB earthmover to a hospital in Madhya Pradesh went viral on Tuesday. The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district where a bike accident occurred but the ambulance was delayed.

Chief medical and health officer Pradeep Mudhiya told ANI that the bike accident victim called 108 for an ambulance. There was no ambulance available as the service agency providing ambulance services changed and an ambulance which was supposed to come from a nearby town got late.

Watch vide here

The locals then rushed to get to the hospital and they carried the victim in a JCB earthmover.

“Victim had a bike accident in Barhi & called 108 but ambulance wasn't available as related agency providing ambulance services got changed. Ambulance was coming from nearby town & got late. Proposal sent for new ambulance, ” the chief and medical health officer said.

In a similar incident that occurred last month, a pregnant woman from Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh was reportedly transported to a healthcare centre in a JCB machine. This occurred as a result of the torrential rains that pounded areas of Madhya Pradesh, turning the local roadways into rivers.

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

