Beggar buys 90,000 bike after wife complains of backache, spends life savings
bhopal news

bhopal news

In a video shared on Twitter, the couple can be seen taking a ride on their new and garlanded two-wheeler, which they bought from their life savings.
Santosh Kumar Sahu and his wife Munni on their new vehicle.(ANI)
Published on May 24, 2022 10:47 AM IST
Written by Ishika Yadav | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

In a heartwarming incident, Santosh Kumar Sahu - a beggar from Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh - bought a moped for his wife Munni. The bike is worth 90,000. Santosh told news agency ANI he got the bike because his wife complained about a backache from sitting on the tricycle he owned earlier.

"Earlier, we had a tricycle. After my wife complained of backache, I got this vehicle for 90,000," he was quoted as saying. "Now we can now go to Seoni, Itarsi, Bhopal, Indore," he told news agency ANI.

In a video shared on Twitter, the couple can be seen taking a ride on their new and garlanded two-wheeler, which they bought from their life savings.

Media reports say the couple earns roughly 300 - 400 in a day by begging at bus stands, temples and mosques. Sahu, who has disabilities in his lower limbs, begs for alms with Munni; he used to sit in a tricycle that Munni would push forward.

However, after pushing the tricycle all day long - in good and bad weather - and on tarred and kutcha roads - his wife started complaining of a severe backache. She would often fall ill from the pain. After seeing this Sahu decided to buy the vehicle for themselves.

