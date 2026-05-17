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Bhopal court grants interim bail to retired judge in daughter-in-law suicide case

Family members of the deceased from Noida, Uttar Pradesh, expressed displeasure over the court’s decision, refusing to claim the body

Published on: May 17, 2026 01:38 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal district court on Saturday granted interim bail to a retired district principal judge and former chairperson of district consumer forum in connection with her daughter-in-law’s suicide case.

On Friday, police registered a first information report. (Representative Image/iStock)

Family members of the deceased from Noida, Uttar Pradesh, expressed displeasure over the court’s decision, refusing to claim the body four days after the incident. They demanded that the post-mortem examination be conducted at AIIMS, Delhi.

The 31-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday night at her Bhopal residence in Bagh Mugalia Extension. Her family, however, alleged foul play, pointing to injury marks on her body. They claimed she said she was assaulted by her husband.

Also Read:‘Disconnected call abruptly’: Daughter-in-law of retired judge found dead in Bhopal house; family alleges harassment

Her father said she spoke to him 30 minutes before her death and shared that her husband and mother-in-law harassed her. The parents also highlighted that the AIIMS Bhopal post-mortem report indicated the investigating officer failed to submit evidence for forensic examination.

 
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Home / Cities / Bhopal / Bhopal court grants interim bail to retired judge in daughter-in-law suicide case
Home / Cities / Bhopal / Bhopal court grants interim bail to retired judge in daughter-in-law suicide case
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