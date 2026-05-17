Bhopal court grants interim bail to retired judge in daughter-in-law suicide case

Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal district court on Saturday granted interim bail to a retired district principal judge and former chairperson of district consumer forum in connection with her daughter-in-law’s suicide case.

On Friday, police registered a first information report. (Representative Image/iStock)

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Family members of the deceased from Noida, Uttar Pradesh, expressed displeasure over the court’s decision, refusing to claim the body four days after the incident. They demanded that the post-mortem examination be conducted at AIIMS, Delhi.

The 31-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday night at her Bhopal residence in Bagh Mugalia Extension. Her family, however, alleged foul play, pointing to injury marks on her body. They claimed she said she was assaulted by her husband.

Also Read:‘Disconnected call abruptly’: Daughter-in-law of retired judge found dead in Bhopal house; family alleges harassment

Her father said she spoke to him 30 minutes before her death and shared that her husband and mother-in-law harassed her. The parents also highlighted that the AIIMS Bhopal post-mortem report indicated the investigating officer failed to submit evidence for forensic examination.

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{{^usCountry}} On Friday, police registered a first information report (FIR) against the deceased’s husband and mother-in-law under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 80(2) (dowry death), based on family’s complaint, Sanjay Kumar singh commissioner of police said, adding that investigation is going on. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Friday, police registered a first information report (FIR) against the deceased’s husband and mother-in-law under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 80(2) (dowry death), based on family’s complaint, Sanjay Kumar singh commissioner of police said, adding that investigation is going on. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The court will hear the husband’s bail plea on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court will hear the husband’s bail plea on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The deceased, from Noida, married in December 2025 after meeting her husband through a dating app. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The deceased, from Noida, married in December 2025 after meeting her husband through a dating app. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290 {{/usCountry}}

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