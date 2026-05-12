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Bhopal man assaulted after being found in hotel with woman of another community; FIR filed

Bhopal man assaulted after being found in hotel with woman of another community; FIR filed

Published on: May 12, 2026 07:53 pm IST
PTI |
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Bhopal, A man from a minority community was assaulted, smeared with cow dung and paraded on street allegedly by members of a right-wing outfit after he was found with a woman of another community in a Bhopal hotel, leading police to file a case on Tuesday.

Bhopal man assaulted after being found in hotel with woman of another community; FIR filed

In a viral video, a group of workers from a right-wing organisation can be seen storming a hotel room in Gautam Nagar and beating up the man after he was allegedly found there with a woman of another community.

The group members later paraded the man on a Bhopal street after smearing ink and cow dung on his face.

Govindpura police station in-charge Awdhesh Tomar, under whose jurisdiction the incident took place on May 10, said a case was registered against unidentified persons under BNS section 299 after receiving multiple complaints, one of them from a cleric.

"Further investigation was underway and efforts were on to round-up those involved in the incident," he said.

Enraged over the incident, members of the Muslim community gathered outside the Bhopal Police Commissioner's office and staged a protest, briefly disrupting traffic. Police officials intervened to control the situation.

Nadvi has filed a complaint in connection with the incident.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Bhopal / Bhopal man assaulted after being found in hotel with woman of another community; FIR filed
Home / Cities / Bhopal / Bhopal man assaulted after being found in hotel with woman of another community; FIR filed
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