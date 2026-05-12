Bhopal, A man from a minority community was assaulted, smeared with cow dung and paraded on street allegedly by members of a right-wing outfit after he was found with a woman of another community in a Bhopal hotel, leading police to file a case on Tuesday.

Bhopal man assaulted after being found in hotel with woman of another community; FIR filed

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In a viral video, a group of workers from a right-wing organisation can be seen storming a hotel room in Gautam Nagar and beating up the man after he was allegedly found there with a woman of another community.

The group members later paraded the man on a Bhopal street after smearing ink and cow dung on his face.

Govindpura police station in-charge Awdhesh Tomar, under whose jurisdiction the incident took place on May 10, said a case was registered against unidentified persons under BNS section 299 after receiving multiple complaints, one of them from a cleric.

"Further investigation was underway and efforts were on to round-up those involved in the incident," he said.

Enraged over the incident, members of the Muslim community gathered outside the Bhopal Police Commissioner's office and staged a protest, briefly disrupting traffic. Police officials intervened to control the situation.

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{{^usCountry}} Muslim organizations and their supporters, who staged the protest, demanded strict action against the accused persons. They warned of a bigger protest if the culprits were not arrested quickly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Muslim organizations and their supporters, who staged the protest, demanded strict action against the accused persons. They warned of a bigger protest if the culprits were not arrested quickly. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar met Bhopal's Qazi-e-Shahar , Syd Mushtaq Ali Nadvi, and later told reporters that a case has been registered against unidentified individuals, who will be traced and arrested soon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar met Bhopal's Qazi-e-Shahar , Syd Mushtaq Ali Nadvi, and later told reporters that a case has been registered against unidentified individuals, who will be traced and arrested soon. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The IPS officer assured that action will be also taken against police personnel if they were found lax in handling the sensitive matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The IPS officer assured that action will be also taken against police personnel if they were found lax in handling the sensitive matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Terming the incident as extremely serious, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen demanded that the police register a case against the accused persons under the National Security Act , a stringent law. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Terming the incident as extremely serious, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen demanded that the police register a case against the accused persons under the National Security Act , a stringent law. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to an AIMIM release, the party's Madhya Pradesh president Mohsin Ali Khan would meet Bhopal's Qazi-e-Shahar, Nadvi, and discuss the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to an AIMIM release, the party's Madhya Pradesh president Mohsin Ali Khan would meet Bhopal's Qazi-e-Shahar, Nadvi, and discuss the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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Nadvi has filed a complaint in connection with the incident.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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