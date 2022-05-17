Bid to install idol near Muslim shrine sparks violence in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal/Neemuch: Authorities in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch on Monday night barred the gathering of four or more people under Section 144 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure to stem violence after a mob threw stones and resorted to arson following an attempt to install an idol of Lord Hanuman near a Muslim shrine.

A man identified as Yousuf was injured in the violence while a bike and a cooler at the Muslim shrine were set on fire in the Purani Kachehri area of Neemuch. The authorities said they deployed additional police forces to maintain peace.

“A group of people tried to install the idol on government land near the dargah [Muslim shrine]. The people of two communities fought over this issue. A heated argument preceded the stone throwing,” said district police superintendent Suraj Verma.

Police were investigating the matter even as no First Information Report was lodged till late on Monday night.

District collector Mayank Agrawal said Section 144 was imposed and the situation was now under control.