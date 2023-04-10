Everyone knows what I meant’: Kailash Vijayvargiya on his ‘Surpanakha’comment

BHOPAL/JABALPUR: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday said he doesn’t want to say anything more on his controversial ‘Surpanakha’ remarks, saying that everyone knows what he meant.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya arrived in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, on a visit on Monday (Twitter/KailashOnline)

“Even my opponents know what I meant and I don’t want to give any new statement on it,”

Vijayvargiya said on Monday, declining to speak on the opposition Congress’s sharp reaction to his comment on Friday.

In a widely-circulated video that emerged on Friday, Vijayvargiya is heard saying: “We call women and girls Goddesses but girls wear such inappropriate clothes that you can’t see Goddess in them. Instead, they look like Shurpanakha”. The BJP general secretary went on to ask parents to inculcate the right values in children when they are young. “I am very worried about it,” he said in the video clip. HT cannot verify the authenticity of the video clip.

Sakshi Shukla Daga, president of the Indore unit of Madhya Pradesh Mahila Congress, said there were serious problems in the state including the challenge of drugs trafficking but he only comments on clothes worn by women. She said they have demanded the BJP leader’s apology.

MP Congress women president Vibha Patel asked the chief minister to speak up on this issue.

“Why is the chief minister silent on the insult of his sisters?” Patel asked rhetorically, before proceeding to answer her question. “BJP leaders are silent on this insult because this is their thinking about women. If Vijayvargiya doesn’t apologize, we will intensify our protest on the streets,” she said.