Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Everyone knows what I meant’: Kailash Vijayvargiya on his ‘Surpanakha’comment

Everyone knows what I meant’: Kailash Vijayvargiya on his ‘Surpanakha’comment

ByMonika Pandey
Apr 10, 2023 07:01 PM IST

The MP women’s Congress asked chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to respond to Kailash Vijayvargiya ‘s statement that described girls and women as ‘Shurpanakha’

BHOPAL/JABALPUR: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday said he doesn’t want to say anything more on his controversial ‘Surpanakha’ remarks, saying that everyone knows what he meant.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya arrived in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, on a visit on Monday (Twitter/KailashOnline)

“Even my opponents know what I meant and I don’t want to give any new statement on it,”

Vijayvargiya said on Monday, declining to speak on the opposition Congress’s sharp reaction to his comment on Friday.

In a widely-circulated video that emerged on Friday, Vijayvargiya is heard saying: “We call women and girls Goddesses but girls wear such inappropriate clothes that you can’t see Goddess in them. Instead, they look like Shurpanakha”. The BJP general secretary went on to ask parents to inculcate the right values in children when they are young. “I am very worried about it,” he said in the video clip. HT cannot verify the authenticity of the video clip.

Sakshi Shukla Daga, president of the Indore unit of Madhya Pradesh Mahila Congress, said there were serious problems in the state including the challenge of drugs trafficking but he only comments on clothes worn by women. She said they have demanded the BJP leader’s apology.

MP Congress women president Vibha Patel asked the chief minister to speak up on this issue.

“Why is the chief minister silent on the insult of his sisters?” Patel asked rhetorically, before proceeding to answer her question. “BJP leaders are silent on this insult because this is their thinking about women. If Vijayvargiya doesn’t apologize, we will intensify our protest on the streets,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chief minister bjp congress protest children madhya pradesh video women bhopal parents apology indore jabalpur mahila congress clothes kailash vijayvargiya
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP